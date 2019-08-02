Limbaugh Explains Why He’s More Confident Trump Will Win After Watching Debates

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday, conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh expressed even more confidence that President Trump will win after watching the second round of Democratic debates this week.

“Three years ago … nobody thought that Donald Trump could win,” said Limbaugh. “I’m talking about in the mainstream, the media, the Washington establishment, nobody thought he could win. Tonight, nobody thinks anybody on that Democrat debate stage can win.”

“In just three years we have gone from a candidate that everybody was laughing at and thinking had no prayer and wasn’t even serious about winning to now nobody on the Democrat side is — they’re asking Michelle Obama to get in and save them,” he said. “If they’re doing that, that’s a tantamount admission that nobody they’re running now has a slight chance or even a prayer.”

The reason, Rush argued, is that all of the leading Democrats have now fully embraced far-left "lunacy" — and abandoned any efforts to truly "inspire" the American people. It's gotten so bad that even key voices on the left are sounding the alarm, said Limbaugh. "You know it's bad when Rahm Emanuel has to go on TV today and criticize these people for being nuts with this agenda," he said. "I mean, Gloria Borger on CNN after the debate, 'Where was the inspiration?' There isn't any inspiration."