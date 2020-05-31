Lil Wayne On Floyd Death: Stop Blaming Entire Police Force, Entire Race; There Are ‘A Bunch Of Facts We Think We Know That We Don’t Know’

Reacting to the death of George Floyd, rapper Lil Wayne said Friday that folks need to be “very specific” when reacting to perceived injustices, warning not to blame the “entire force” or an “entire race.”

Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., noted that he’s unimpressed by “hashtag” and “t-shirt” activism if you don’t actually help the person you’re claiming to get justice for.

The rapper also implored activists to “know” what they’re “protesting about” before they advocate a cause. “It’s a bunch of facts that we think we know that we don’t know,” he said.

“I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific,” Wayne told rapper Fat Joe via Instagram Live, according to Rap Up. “We have to get so specific and what I mean by that, we have to stop viewing it from such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody of a certain race or everybody with a badge.”

“We have to get into who that person is,” he continued. “If we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing.” – READ MORE

