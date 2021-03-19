“Like The Wild West”: Arizona Sheriff Says Biden Border Crisis ‘Worse Than Obama Years’

An Arizona sheriff says that President Bidens border crisis is worse than the Obama years, as the surge in illegal immigrants hits a 20-year-high, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County told “Fox & Friennds” on Wednesday that it’s “ridiculous” and “unfair” that illegal immigrants – many of whom have not been tested for COVID-19 and could be carriers – are able to enter the United States unhindered while schools and businesses remain locked down in many parts of the country.

“ it was like the Wild West out there in the desert on the south end of our county and we’re back to that again,” said Lamb, according to Fox News.



“Almost every time we go out we’re finding 20 people. Last Wednesday, we had 49 apprehensions in my county. So this is just as bad as it was back in the Obama days, probably worse and on target to be worse.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --