Like ‘Stealing a Bagel’: The Way Epstein Reportedly Downplayed 2008 Conviction Sounds Awfully Familiar

Late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein reportedly downplayed his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl by calling it no worse than “stealing a bagel.” This encounter took place when representatives for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation went to the disgraced financiers’ Manhattan townhouse in 2011 to discuss a possible charity fund-raising program, according to three sources for The New York Times. These sources were described as people who were there. Two of them recounted the “bagel” statement.

That story sounds awfully familiar. Epstein said something almost identical on the record in 2011 to The New York Post.

“I’m not a sexual predator, I’m an ‘offender,’” said the convicted abuser, who was accused of hurting dozens of underage girls, but only pleaded guilty in a relatively narrow so-called prostitution case. “It’s the difference between a murderer and a person who steals a bagel.”

In New York, Epstein was classified as a Level 3 sex offender, and therefore considered to be most at risk of a repeat offense.

If the Times report is taken at face value, then it shows that Epstein had a pattern of downplaying his conviction while attempting to reintegrate into high society. To hear him tell it, the events leading to the 2008 were a relatively minor transgression, nothing more.