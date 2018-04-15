True Pundit

Like a Puppet, Deep-State Gowdy Pleads to Save Rosenstein’s DOJ Job

House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy says President Donald Trump shouldn’t fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein because of the ongoing special counsel investigation.

“I don’t see a basis for firing him in the handling of this probe,” the retiring Republican congressman from South Carolina said on “Fox News Sunday.”

The president’s ire over the investigation into possible Trump campaign’s ties with Russia, which Rosenstein stepped in to oversee after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself last year, has grown considerably over the last week after Rosenstein authorized the raid in New York on longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor, noted the decision to conduct the raid had to be made a the “highest level” of the Justice Department and that a “neutral, detached” federal judge “who has nothing to do with politics” had to sign off on the warrant, which was, in part, made on a referral by special counsel Robert Mueller.

"I don’t know who in the hell would take advice from Steve Bannon," Gowdy added.

