LIGHTS OUT: Biden rally goes dark in Scranton, PA pic.twitter.com/LNnDyPyX9G — The American Mirror (@American_Mirror) October 23, 2019

Joe Biden was home today, but apparently forgot to pay the light bill.

As the former vice president was speaking to fans in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the lights went out.

Biden was being introduced by Scranton teachers union president Rosemary Boland, and asked she called on Melania Trump to leave the White House, the stage lights turned off. – READ MORE