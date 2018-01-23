‘Once In A Lifetime:’ Melania Trump’s Personal Designer Celebrates Anniversary of Iconic Inaugural Gown

The original blueprints for First Lady Melania Trump’s iconic inaugural ball gown are on full display to mark the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A post by Melania’s personal couturier, fashion designer, and stylist Hervé Pierre — who once worked under the late Oscar de La Renta — reveals the original sketch and up-close angles of the gown’s sleek silk crepe structure.

“A year ago already I was the lucky one to design the gown for the First Lady,” Pierre wrote on Instagram. “What an honor.. It’s certainly a unique lifetime experience.. It was extraordinary to work with the First Lady on this amazing project.”

“A year ago already … I had the HONOR to design the gown for the First Lady of my new country,” Pierre wrote in the post. “What an amazing experience… Once in a lifetime.”- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

First Lady Melania Trump’s fashion choices are “not America First,” according to the Associated Press.

A Monday article addressing the first lady’s wardrobe declared “Melania Trump’s style evokes Europe roots, not America First.”

AP reporter Thomas Admason credited Trump, who grew up in Slovenia before moving to Paris in the 1990s, for staying “true to her roots,” and being “unafraid to go against her husband’s ‘America First’ agenda.” Admason described the first lady’s fashion choices as “keeping with the expensive personal taste she’s acquired since marrying Trump in 2005.”

The article goes on to assume her choice to wear designer clothes would be an issue to her husband’s supporters.

“As the wife of a billionaire, Mrs. Trump can afford to spend into the five figures for a garment and seems unconcerned about how that squares with voters in President Donald Trump’s political base,” Admason wrote.

The piece also contrasted Melania Trump’s fashion choices with former First Lady Michelle Obama. Admason described how Trump’s clothing choices are typically bought off-the-rack, without collaborating with a designer, while Obama often worked with designers. – READ MORE