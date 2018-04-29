Politics TV
Lieu: House Intel’s Russia investigation a ‘big waste of time’
Q. Was the House Intel investigation a waste of time for congress members?
A. Rep. @tedlieu: “I could agree with you that it was a big waste of time because Devin Nunes was not serious about this investigation.”
— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) April 28, 2018
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said on Saturday that the House Intelligence Committee’s now-defunct investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election may have been a “waste of time.”
In an interview on CNN, Lieu said that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, had never been serious about conducting a thorough investigation, and tainted the probe early on with political maneuvers.
“It was already compromised from the very beginning,” Lieu told CNN’s Ana Cabrera. “So I could agree with you that it was a big waste of time, because Devin Nunes simply was not serious about this investigation.” – READ MORE
