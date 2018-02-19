Here Lies Wolf Blitzer, Murdered By President Trump With An Absolutely Savage Tweet

Trump retweeted a response to his Sunday assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the rest of the Kremlin are “laughing their asses off” in response to the hysteria surrounding the three investigations into potential election meddling.

One user responded to POTUS’ tweet with a cartoon mocking CNN’s Wolf Blitzer for still looking for “evidence” of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2038.

The Fake News of big ratings loser CNN. https://t.co/rYsv90cnvs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Trump added an additional dig on top of the cartoon, writing “The Fake News of big ratings loser CNN.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *