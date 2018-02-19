Politics
Here Lies Wolf Blitzer, Murdered By President Trump With An Absolutely Savage Tweet
Trump retweeted a response to his Sunday assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the rest of the Kremlin are “laughing their asses off” in response to the hysteria surrounding the three investigations into potential election meddling.
One user responded to POTUS’ tweet with a cartoon mocking CNN’s Wolf Blitzer for still looking for “evidence” of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2038.
The Fake News of big ratings loser CNN. https://t.co/rYsv90cnvs
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 17, 2018
Trump added an additional dig on top of the cartoon, writing “The Fake News of big ratings loser CNN.” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Wolf Blitzer probably didn't think his Sunday would start with President Donald Trump retweeting a cartoon mocking his coverage of the Russia probe, but that's exactly what happened. Trump retweeted a