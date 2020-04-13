‘Lied Since Day 1’: More Than 150,000 Sign Petition To Recall Gov. Whitmer

A Change.org petition that demands the recall of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has gone viral, with more than 150,000 people signing up.

The petition had about 80,000 on Saturday evening, but by Monday the number of signatures had nearly doubled.

“Recall Governor Whitmer,” the petition says. “Her failure’s during the Covid-19 Corona Virus is causing more Michiganders to get sick. Closing and banning various non essential business and activities while leaving others open. Further promoting the pandemic. She has lied since day one with her #Fixthedamnroads which she has failed to do anything in this regards,” the petition says, citing other policies Whitmer has put in place that “clearly shows her lack of anything positive for the State of Michigan.”

The petition has no legal standing, but it may have an effect on Whitmer, who has made the short list of possible vice presidential choices for presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. And if a recall movement caught fire in Michigan, it could be dangerous. Recalling the governor "requires signatures equal 25 percent of the votes cast for governor," Ballotpedia reports, which means a bit more than 1 million Michiganders would need to sign up.

