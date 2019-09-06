LIBS PANIC: National Shortage of White Claw Hard Seltzer Angers Soy Crowd

There’s trouble in snowflake land.

White Claw is a victim of its own success: The hard seltzer brand confirmed a nationwide shortage in the United States, sparked by the drink’s rising popularity.

And beer drinkers and liquor drinkers everywhere are rejoicing.

“White Claw is giving traditional drinkers in this country a bad name,” said Thomas Paine of True Pundit. “A buddy of mine who is a high-ranking federal agent produced a cooler of this stuff a few weeks ago at an outing and almost got his ass kicked.

“The resistance is real out here.”

But company officials are working to produce more claw, regardless.

“We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand,” Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw’s senior vice president of marketing, told CNN Business. “White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted.”

It took White Claw a while to catch on with drinkers. Now, people are seeking out drinks with fewer calories and less sgar, and seltzer fits the bill. White Claw and competitor Truly both have around 100 calories per can, and Bon & Viv has about 90 calories per can. READ MORE: