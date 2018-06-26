LIBS LOSE: The Supreme Court Just Upheld Trump’s Travel Ban

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 5-4 decision, holding that Trump exercised his broad statutory authority to “suspend entry of aliens into the United States.”

The history of the travel ban began in December 2015, when Trump, as a candidate, called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.” At points throughout the campaign, he changed his language — but he continued to press for some version of his promise.

At the end of his first week in office, Trump signed the travel ban executive order — barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and halting the entire refugee program for a period of time. The executive order — implemented immediately and without notice — led to chaos and protests at airports across the country and court orders halting enforcement of parts and eventually most of the ban.

In March 2017, Trump issued a second order — which he later referred to as a “watered down, politically correct version” of his initial ban. It, too, faced opposition from the courts, although the Supreme Court allowed it to go into effect in part.

Finally, in September, Trump issued a third, narrower ban — one based, the administration argues, on a full review by federal agencies. After challenges, the Supreme Court allowed this version to go into effect while appeals were heard.

