Library Of Congress GIVES UP On Archiving The Nation’s Tweets

The Library of Congress said Monday that it will no longer collect every single missive issued on the social media platform, Twitter, bringing to a close a years-long folly designed to prove the micro-blogging resource was the communication wave of the future.

“The Twitter Archive may prove to be one of this generation’s most significant legacies to future generations,” the Library of Congress said. “Future generations will learn much about this rich period in our history, the information flows, and social and political forces that help define the current generation.”

They were, of course, wrong. Thanks to the peculiarities of human nature, Twitter is now a cesspool of angry retorts and frog memes, and human interaction has likely been irreparably harmed, so the project is coming to a swift and untimely close.- READ MORE

