Liberty University Considers Dropping Nike over Kaepernick Ad

Liberty University May Be In The Market For A New Uniform Sponsor, After Nike Decided To Feature Colin Kaepernick As The Face Of Their New Ad Campaign.

According to WSET, “President Jerry Falwell Jr. says the school wants to find a supplier that supports veterans, the U.S. flag, American values and law enforcement.”

That new supplier will also have to provide jerseys, equipment, and apparel. Since Nike currently covers all those services under their contract with Liberty.

Nike sparked a wave of controversy this week, after they announced that Kaepernick would be the face of their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign – READ MORE

A College In Missouri Has Decided To “choose Its Country Over Company,” And Do Away With All Athletic Uniforms Which Display The Nike Logo.

The College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, has chosen to part ways with Nike over the company’s decision to make anthem protester Colin Kaepernick, the face of their new ad campaign.

“In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America,” College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis explained.

“If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform.” – READ MORE