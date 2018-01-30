Liberals Vow To Unsubscribe From ‘White Supremacist’ NYT — The Reason Is Woefully Ignorant

Liberals are angry at The New York Times again because the newspaper published a pro-Stephen Miller opinion piece on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Ross Douthat wrote an opinion piece for NYT on Saturday arguing that liberals should negotiate immigration policy with White House policy adviser Stephen Miller.

F*** you @nytimes for publishing this article on #HolocaustMemorialDay from me & from those in my family whose voices were silenced during the Holocaust.

Shame on you! https://t.co/Kapzruj1q8 — nadinevanderVelde (@nadinevdVelde) January 28, 2018

NYT is now a white supremacist paper. The multiple Nazi puff pieces, constant pro-Trump PR, and praise for Miller on today of all days is not exceptional — it's the guiding ideology of the paper. I don't think every writer there shares it, but it dominates coverage #Unsubscribe — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 28, 2018

Miller is Jewish, but liberals claimed it was insensitive for the NYT to publish a pro-Miller piece on Holocaust Memorial Day because of his tough stances on immigration. – READ MORE

The New York Times changed a headline in an article Saturday morning about the government shutdown that absolves Democrats of blame for the impasse.

“Senate Democrat Block Bill to Keep Government Open Past Midnight, Shutdown Looms,” is the original version of The Times’ headline — one that went through various changes as negotiations on the budget deal broke down.

However, a final version of the headline was published at 12:01 a.m. and appears to dramatically downplay Democrats responsibility in the matter, according to an analysis The Daily Caller News Foundation conducted using NewsDiffs, a website that tracks changes made to high-performing articles.

The final version of the headline states: “Government Shuts Down as Bill to Extend Funding Is Blocked.”

The Times substantially altered the original article as well. Editors nixed a sentence, for instance, noting that, “Senate Democrats blocked passage of a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open.” – READ MORE