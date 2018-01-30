True Pundit

Politics

Liberals Vow To Unsubscribe From ‘White Supremacist’ NYT — The Reason Is Woefully Ignorant

Posted on by
Share:

Liberals are angry at The New York Times again because the newspaper published a pro-Stephen Miller opinion piece on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Ross Douthat wrote an opinion piece for NYT on Saturday arguing that liberals should negotiate immigration policy with White House policy adviser Stephen Miller.

Miller is Jewish, but liberals claimed it was insensitive for the NYT to publish a pro-Miller piece on Holocaust Memorial Day because of his tough stances on immigration. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

The New York Times changed a headline in an article Saturday morning about the government shutdown that absolves Democrats of blame for the impasse.

“Senate Democrat Block Bill to Keep Government Open Past Midnight, Shutdown Looms,” is the original version of The Times’ headline — one that went through various changes as negotiations on the budget deal broke down.

However, a final version of the headline was published at 12:01 a.m. and appears to dramatically downplay Democrats responsibility in the matter, according to an analysis The Daily Caller News Foundation conducted using NewsDiffs, a website that tracks changes made to high-performing articles.

The final version of the headline states: “Government Shuts Down as Bill to Extend Funding Is Blocked.”

The Times substantially altered the original article as well. Editors nixed a sentence, for instance, noting that, “Senate Democrats blocked passage of a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open.” – READ MORE

Liberals Vow To Unsubscribe From 'White Supremacist' NYT -- The Reason Is Woefully Ignorant
Liberals Vow To Unsubscribe From 'White Supremacist' NYT -- The Reason Is Woefully Ignorant

Liberals are angry at The New York Times again because the newspaper published a pro-Stephen Miller opinion piece on Holocaust Memorial Day. Ross Douthat wrote an opinion piece for NYT on Saturday
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: