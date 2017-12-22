Liberals Slam Companies Giving Out Christmas Bonuses in Wake of Tax Reform Passage

Several major companies announced plans to increase wages and give out holiday bonuses in response to Congress passing the Republican tax overhaul bill on Wednesday, but not everyone was excited about the news.

Large companies like AT&T, which said it will give $1,000 special bonuses to more than 200,000 employees and invest an additional $1 billion in the U.S., declared their plans on Wednesday afternoon, as the GOP passed sweeping tax reform that included a major cut in the corporate tax rate. The bill’s passage marked the Trump’s administration’s most significant legislative victory to date.

Some media figures, however, expressed derision for companies like AT&T and Comcast making these announcements, describing them as crass public relations efforts or as attempts to curry favor with Trump.

Corporate PR offices are hard at work, having demanded this exorbitant tax cut from Republicans. Watch for lots of Christmas bonuses and charitable donations (which of course they're doing before the bill guts the charitable deduction) and missives to reporters about the above. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 21, 2017

