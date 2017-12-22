True Pundit

Business Politics

Liberals Slam Companies Giving Out Christmas Bonuses in Wake of Tax Reform Passage

Posted on by
Share:

Several major companies announced plans to increase wages and give out holiday bonuses in response to Congress passing the Republican tax overhaul bill on Wednesday, but not everyone was excited about the news.

Large companies like AT&T, which said it will give $1,000 special bonuses to more than 200,000 employees and invest an additional $1 billion in the U.S., declared their plans on Wednesday afternoon, as the GOP passed sweeping tax reform that included a major cut in the corporate tax rate. The bill’s passage marked the Trump’s administration’s most significant legislative victory to date.

Some media figures, however, expressed derision for companies like AT&T and Comcast making these announcements, describing them as crass public relations efforts or as attempts to curry favor with Trump.

READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Here's How Badly Liberals Melted Down When They Heard Companies Gave Out Bonuses After Tax Bill
Here's How Badly Liberals Melted Down When They Heard Companies Gave Out Bonuses After Tax Bill

Several major companies announced plans to increase wages and give out holiday bonuses in response to Congress passing the Republican tax overhaul bill on Wednesday, but not everyone was excited about the news.
Washington Free Beacon Washington Free Beacon
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: