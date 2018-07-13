Liberals scramble to link Kavanaugh to serial sexual harasser, mock his ‘frat boy’ name

With Democrats lacking the votes to stop the nomination outright, the efforts to go after the nominee’s reputation are well underway.

A women’s group called on senators to investigate Judge Kavanaugh’s knowledge of more than a dozen sexual harassment claims leveled at former 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Alex Kozinski, for whom he worked as a law clerk in 1991.

“The American public deserves to know what Kavanaugh saw and heard, and if he did witness or hear about any harassment, what he did or could have done,” said Karin Roland, an official with the feminist group UltraViolet.

Liberals also mocked the nominee’s name. “We’ll be DAMNED if we’re going to let five MEN — including some frat boy named Brett — strip us of our hard-won bodily autonomy and reproductive rights,” the pro-choice organization NARAL tweeted.

From Europe, where he was attending a NATO summit, President Trump jabbed at Democrats for being powerless in the confirmation battle. “If the Democrats want to win Supreme Court and other Court picks, don’t Obstruct and Resist, but rather do it the good ol’ fashioned way, WIN ELECTIONS!” the president tweeted. – READ MORE

Thursday morning, The New York Times took a swipe at conservatives touting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s “diverse” record when appointing judicial clerks, but ended up revealing that the Left’s favorite Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, has a sorry track record when it comes to employing anyone other than straight, white males.

The NYT’s story focused on a number of former Kavanaugh clerks the GOP has recruited to help ease the nominee’s way through the Senate; most will submit documents attesting to Kavanaugh’s character, and his appreciation for a diverse workforce. The NYT sniffed derisively at the tactic, implying the Republican approach was overly cynical, and particularly ironic, considering the GOP’s record with minorities and women.

Surprising that article doesn't also mention that of Kavanaugh's 48 clerks, 6 have been Asian American, 5 African American, and 2 Hispanic. Over her 13 years on D.C. Circuit, Ruth Bader Ginsburg had ZERO African American clerks. https://t.co/8cluZGTvES — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) July 11, 2018

Upon closer examination, Kavanaugh’s former clerks represent a wide swath of American experiences. But, as several Twitter users pointed out, the Times failed to mention that the “notorious RBG” hasn’t been quite as progressive in her selections. – READ MORE

