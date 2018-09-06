Liberals Say Mel Gibson’s Latest Film Is ‘Vile, Racist, Right-Wing Fantasy’

Those on the Left are already labeling Mel Gibson’s latest movie as “aggressively right-wing” and “racist.”

“Dragged Across Concrete,” which recently debuted at the Venice Film Festival, follows two detectives (Gibson and Vince Vaughn) suspended from the force when a video of them roughing up a drug dealer goes viral.

Desperate for money, the two agree to get involved in a bank robbery.

(…)

“Mel Gibson’s new police brutality movie is a vile, racist, right-wing fantasy,” read the headline on The Daily Beast’s review.

The rambling critique also said Gibson is the Right’s “Oprah” and charged that “Dragged Across Concrete” is “a cold-blooded saga that revels in the violence it inflicts on women and minorities, in particular.”

John Nugent, a news editor at Empire Magazine, also accused the film on Twitter of being “aggressively right-wing.”- READ MORE

