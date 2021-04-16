Liberals melt down after Mike Rowe outlines the downside to raising minimum wage

Mike Rowe outlined what could be the downside to raising the minimum wage and liberals online went into meltdown mode in response.

The former “Dirty Jobs” star spoke to Fox Business about the opportunities that might be lost to workers if the minimum wage is raised.

“I want everybody who works hard and plays fair to prosper,” Rowe said.

“I want everybody to be able to support themselves. But if you just pull the money out of midair you’re going to create other problems, like there is a ladder of success that people climb and some of those jobs that are out there for seven, eight, nine dollars an hour, in my view, they’re simply not intended to be careers,” he explained.

“They’re not intended to be full-time jobs,” he added. “They’re rungs on a ladder.”

Biden has vowed to fight to increase the minimum wage, but an analysis of the Democrats’ plan by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found that it could lead to the loss of 1.4 million jobs.

Rowe was also concerned that lower wage jobs were opportunities for workers with few skills to gain those skills in order to gain better employment.- READ MORE

