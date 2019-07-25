Liberals lash out at Chuck Todd for saying Mueller testimony was a ‘disaster’ for Democrats

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd faced angry online criticism from liberals after he proclaimed that the Mueller testimony had been an optics “disaster” for Democrats.
Todd said that if the goal of the Democrats was to capture the imagination of Americans through dramatic testimony that it was a “complete failure.”
Todd’s assessment was instantly rebuked by many on the left, who registered their anger on social media. The phrase “Chuck Todd” trended in the United States because of much of the rancor. – READ MORE