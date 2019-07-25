Liberals lash out at Chuck Todd for saying Mueller testimony was a ‘disaster’ for Democrats

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd faced angry online criticism from liberals after he proclaimed that the Mueller testimony had been an optics “disaster” for Democrats.

WATCH: Did Democrats get a dramatic moment from Robert Mueller's testimony this morning? #MuellerHearings



"On substance, Democrats got what they wanted," says @chucktodd

"On optics, this was a disaster." pic.twitter.com/57GzwADE4f — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 24, 2019

Todd said that if the goal of the Democrats was to capture the imagination of Americans through dramatic testimony that it was a “complete failure.”

We have a criminal in the White House and Chuck Todd is complaining about 'optics.' — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) July 24, 2019

Typical Chuck Todd right now during #MuellerHearing is what he does all the time:



1) Talks over people of color.

2) Whines without reason.

3) Can't get a clear point across.

4) Inserts odd hyperbole.

5) Forces a contrarian position.

6) Looks exhausted.pic.twitter.com/AYbr7ck7Zy — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 24, 2019

Todd's assessment was instantly rebuked by many on the left, who registered their anger on social media. The phrase "Chuck Todd" trended in the United States because of much of the rancor.