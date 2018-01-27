Liberals Are ‘Hyperventilating’ Over Trump’s Warm Reception in Davos

Global elitists gathered Friday at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland gave a warm reception to President Donald Trump, and liberals could not be more tied in knots about it, according to an economist who helped develop the chief executive’s tax cut plan.

Stephen Moore, who advised Trump on economic issues during the 2016 presidential campaign, said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that American progressives are counting on Europeans’ remaining hostile to the president.

“Liberals are hyperventilating now because Trump is becoming normalized in a way that terrifies them,” he said.

Moore said Trump’s reception in Davos, Switzerland, could not have been a starker contrast with last year’s. He said that Europe’s leaders and business titans could not have had more negative expectations for the “America First” populist as he began his presidency a year ago.

Moore said the better reception comes not from Trump’s rhetoric but the results he has achieved — declining unemployment and faster economic growth.

“He went over there. He charmed them,” he said. “Of course, nothing succeeds like success. I mean, he just talked about his record, what he’s done.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Donald Trump departed the White House in Marine One on a quiet night in the nation’s capitol late Wednesday night. About 10 hours later he arrived in Davos, Switzerland surrounded by snow and the photos are downright incredible.

The president and many of the other world leaders have gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum. Trump will meet with several of the leaders in attendance on Thursday before delivering a speech at the forum on Friday. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

President Donald Trump demanded that other countries respect the United States during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“I have to say, on the United Nations, we were pretty much out in the wilderness by ourselves, the United States, and we heard every country was going to be against us,” Trump said. “And it was very interesting.”

“I said, you know, we give billions and billions of dollars to these countries, it amounts to hundreds of millions and sometimes into the billions for certain countries and they vote against us,” he continued. “And I made a very simple statement that I’m watching. I’m watching.” – READ MORE