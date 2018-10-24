Liberals got ICE to release illegal alien ‘pizza man’ – and he’s just been arrested again

An illegal alien who was defended by celebrities and politicians was arrested on charges of domestic abuse against his wife.

Pablo Villavicencio-Calderon was the focus of national headlines after he delivered pizza to a U.S. military base on June 1 and was detained over his illegal immigration status.

Villavicencio, is married to a legal U.S. citizen and has two citizen children, was in the process of applying for citizenship when he was detained by immigration officials.

Despite demands that he not be separated from his family, Villavicencio is accused of domestic violence against his wife.

Villavicencio allegedly pushed his wife against a wall during a dispute in their Hempstead home on Friday afternoon. Villavicencio also grabbed his wife’s cell phone in an apparent attempt to prevent her from calling 911, authorities said – READ MORE