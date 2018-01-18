Liberals Furious NHL Picked Trump-Supporter Kid Rock to Perform at All-Star Game

Liberals are furious at the National Hockey League after the announcement that politically conservative singer Kid Rock was hired to perform at the upcoming All-Star Game on February 18.

Sports writer Andrew Bucholtz joined with and gave a platform to the liberal outrage in his report at The Comeback on January 17.

Bucholtz, for instance, continually called Kid Rock by his given name in his report on the gig instead of calling him by his better-known stage name. It is unlikely that the writer would do the same for liberal entertainers such as Lady Ga Ga or Madonna.

The writer also seemed annoyed that hockey great Jeremy Roenick noted his delight that Kid Rock was hired to entertain fans at the All-Star Game.

I've never seen @NHL fans more united than they are right now in hating the announcement that Kid Rock is playing the #NHLAllStar game. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 17, 2018

The NHL looked at how much attention that college football got for having trendy, young, peak-popularity artist in Kendrick Lamar play the halftime show. So they decided to get… *squints eyes* Kid Rock. huh — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 17, 2018

And they say we’re supposed to keep politics out of hockey smh https://t.co/dIF3Izd9lZ — Evan Sporer (@ev_sporer) January 17, 2018

In the press conference announcing the choice, Roenick said that they “can’t get a better guy” than Kid Rock for the game. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Popular musician Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, will not run for Senate in 2018, he said Tuesday after months of speculation from the country music singer.

Ritchie told “The Howard Stern” radio show that he will definitely not be running for Senate after being mostly silent for months.