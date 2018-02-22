True Pundit

Liberals Freak Over Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘Insensitive’ Tweet on Florida School Victims

Following widespread outrage, conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza apologized Wednesday for what he admitted was an “insensitive” tweet that mocked survivors of last week’s Florida school shooting.

In his original tweet, posted Tuesday, D’Souza commented on a photo of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High watching as the Florida state senate rejected a bill that would have banned assault weapons.

“Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs,” the commentator wrote.

But D’Souza’s post received widespread criticism from many people who indicated it was not appropriate to criticize survivors of the shooting. – READ MORE

