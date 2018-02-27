Liberals Caught Off Guard After Top Company Refuses to Pull Plug on NRA TV

According to CNN, in open letters posted Friday, gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety and their subsidiary, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, demanded that Roku — along with Apple, Google and Amazon — stop carrying NRATV on their streaming platforms.

While the other three companies didn’t respond officially, Roku did. Their message, in TL;DR form: if you don’t like NRATV, don’t watch it.

“We operate an open streaming platform, however our content policies prohibit the publication of content that is unlawful, incites illegal activities or violates third-party rights,” Roku spokeswoman Tricia Mifsud said, noting that the company’s open model allows users to choose and download what channels to watch.

And keep in mind, non-responses speak volumes, too. While the other three tech giants didn’t issue statements like Roku’s, none even bothered to acknowledge the Friday letters as of Monday morning. – READ MORE

