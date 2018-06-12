True Pundit

Liberals, Anti-Trump Figures Fume at De Niro for Profane Tony Awards Stunt: ‘He Strengthened Trump’s Hand’

Liberal and anti-White House media figures castigated actor Robert De Niro’s profane outburst directed toward President Donald Trump at the Tony Awards, with many of them fuming he was only helping Trump’s cause.

Before introducing Bruce Springsteen at Sunday night’s awards show, De Niro said, “I’m going to say this. F— Trump!” He received a standing ovation as he added, “It’s no longer ‘down with trump,’ it’s f—k Trump!”

The response wasn’t universally negative on the left. AV Club cheered the “glorious” moment, and Daily Kos said De Niro’s “words reflect the anger, disgust and apprehension so many Americans feel right now.”- READ MORE

