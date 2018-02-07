Liberals Are Already Planning on Standing in Front of Tanks if Military Parade Happens (VIDEO)

With President Donald Trump ordering the Department of Defense to start planning for a massive military parade, liberals had strong objections. They even resorted to comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler and Kim Jong Un.

Some, however, are determined to stop the parade dead in its tracks. Former Green Party Senate candidate and anti-war activist Arn Menconi has issued a call for people to stand in front of tanks, similar to the famous man standing in front of Chinese tanks during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

"The reason I am making this livestream and video is a call to action," Menconi said in a Facebook Live video. "This is becoming an authoritarian state. We need a grassroots effort today.

A senior White House official reiterated they are still “brainstorming” and that “right now, there’s really no meat on the bones.”

Reminder that Trump’s rationale for banning trans people from the military was the “tremendous cost.” He wants to spend that money on a military parade for himself. https://t.co/Wi1MEnBQj5 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 6, 2018

Brought to you by the 5x draft dodger:

“….officials say they have begun to plan a grand military parade later this year showcasing the might of America’s armed forces.” https://t.co/9UJksxeaeu — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) February 6, 2018

In a classic early Hitler move Trump will have a military parade & try to embolden his crazed followers. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 7, 2018

Even though nothing is set in stone, reactions from liberals have been strong.