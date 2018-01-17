Liberals accuse Trump of being a dictator, then promptly vote to give Trump more power

The left has made a multi-purpose straw man out of President Trump. Need to embarrass the president? Call him a child with no ability to govern. Want to stop the president’s agenda? Call him an existential threat to democracy the next day. So on and so forth as political circumstance requires.

But Democrats have been rather careless with their straw man, and now the stuffing is starting to show. Nowhere is this more clear than last week when liberals voted down an amendment that would have forced the federal government to get a warrant before spying on its citizens.

Here the hypocrisy is obvious, because the contradiction is blatant.

Since Inauguration Day, liberals have fear-mongered in order to swell the ranks of their #Resistance. While they said Ronald Reagan was senile and George W. Bush was stupid, they now accuse Trump of being an evil authoritarian. Pieces in both the Washington Post and the New York Times, for instance, declared 1984 a must-read at the start of 2017. In the same spirit, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi even accused Trump of attempting “word and thought control.” – READ MORE

