True Pundit

Politics

Liberal Writer: I’d Rather My Daughter Date A Member Of MS-13 Than A Republican

Posted on by
Share:

On Thursday afternoon, liberal freelance writer Rob Rousseau said he’d rather have his daughter date a member of the violent gang MS-13 than a member of the Republican Party.

“I would rather my daughter dated a member of MS-13 than a member of the Republican Party,” he wrote.

Rousseau has published pieces with VICE Sports, among other publications. Most of his Twitter feed is dedicated to bashing Republicans and President Donald Trump.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Liberal Writer: I'd Rather My Daughter Date A Member Of MS-13 Than A Republican
Liberal Writer: I'd Rather My Daughter Date A Member Of MS-13 Than A Republican

On Thursday afternoon, liberal freelance writer Rob Rousseau said he'd rather have his daughter date a member of the violent gang MS-13 than a member of the Republican Party.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: