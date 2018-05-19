Politics
Liberal Writer: I’d Rather My Daughter Date A Member Of MS-13 Than A Republican
On Thursday afternoon, liberal freelance writer Rob Rousseau said he’d rather have his daughter date a member of the violent gang MS-13 than a member of the Republican Party.
“I would rather my daughter dated a member of MS-13 than a member of the Republican Party,” he wrote.
I would rather my daughter dated a member of MS-13 than a member of the Republican Party
— Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) May 17, 2018
Rousseau has published pieces with VICE Sports, among other publications. Most of his Twitter feed is dedicated to bashing Republicans and President Donald Trump.- READ MORE
