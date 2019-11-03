Liberal Washington Nationals Player Won’t Visit White House Due To Trump’s ‘Divisive Rhetoric’

As has been the trend among liberal athletes, a Washington Nationals relief pitcher won’t visit the White House with his teammates because of his disdain for President Donald Trump.

Sean Doolittle had previously remained silent on whether he would visit the White House upon winning the World Series when the prospect was merely a hypothetical. But now that the Nationals have won the title, Doolittle told The Washington Post that he would not visit the president of the United States.

“There’s a lot of things, policies that I disagree with, but at the end of the day, it has more to do with the divisive rhetoric and the enabling of conspiracy theories and widening the divide in this country,” Doolittle told the Post. It is unclear whether Doolittle would decline an invite from a Democratic president, who could just as easily be accused of “widening the divide in this country.”

“My wife and I stand for inclusion and acceptance, and we’ve done work with refugees, people that come from, you know, the ‘s—hole countries,’” he added.

Trump’s rhetoric on refugees was about how we needed to be sure who they were before we let them into our country, as many could be terrorists posing as refugees. – READ MORE