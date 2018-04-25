Liberal think tank run by Clinton ally Tanden & founded by Podesta hit for response to sexual harassment

A top liberal think tank led by a Hillary Clinton ally has reportedly faced multiple internal allegations of sexual harassment, amid claims from former and current employees that top brass at the organization haven’t done enough to address it.

BuzzFeed News reported Tuesday that the Center for American Progress, led by ex-Clinton adviser Neera Tanden and founded by former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, has a history of sexual harassment claims. BuzzFeed obtained documents from 2016 that reportedly suggested a “chaotic” internal culture and pointed to “several incidents of sexual harassment against several members.”

One document was an exit memo from a junior staffer who had reportedly just quit after allegedly facing sexually harassment by a manager, Benton Strong. The exit memo, sent to top leadership of the organization and obtained by BuzzFeed, stated that “on several occasions, myself and others on the team felt as if reporting [sexual harassment] had been a mistake and that the retaliation, worsening of already tenuous team dynamics, and treatment by supervisors outweighed the seemingly positive act of reporting sexual harassment in the workplace.”

Two women reportedly filed complaints against Strong in 2016. Strong allegedly asked several women on his team if they had been flashed or masturbated in front of, and allegedly sent sexually explicit text messages to another.

In the junior staffer’s exit memo, she also described receiving “lewd and inappropriate text messages” from Strong, which made her feel “uncomfortable” in the workplace.

A separate July 2016 memo reportedly written by CAP’s employee union, but never delivered to Tanden, detailed the organization’s failures in regard to sexual harassment policy. The union suggested that while CAP “eventually took appropriate course of action,” management “failed to adequately address the situation.” – READ MORE

