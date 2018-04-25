Liberal Sportswriter Triggered by ‘Racist’ Trump Pardoning Black Boxer Jack Johnson

Trump was approached with the idea of a pardon for Johnson by Hollywood action picture star Sylvester Stallone. Trump himself made a note of this in an April 21 tweet.

“Sylvester Stallone called me with the story of heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson,” Trump wrote. “His trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial. Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon!”

But after the news broke, The Nation’s sports editor Dave Zirin erupted in a furor that Trump was going to be the president to pardon Johnson after both W. Bush and even Barack Obama ignored the pleas to come to the boxer’s aide.

Zirin went into a tailspin about Trump in a n April 23 screed, Newsbusters reported: Donald Trump is a racist and a bigot. He has a fifty-year history that demonstrates this time and time again. I could write — as so many have — yet another scroll-length listing of the man’s racial perversions, from housing discrimination to his promotion of the racist birther theory to his equivocation on condemning the Klan in Charlottesville to his reference just this week to ‘breeding’ when discussing immigration.

We are a country that just used the political tool of 18th and 19th century slaveholders — the Electoral College — to elect a white-supremacy sympathizer even though he received three million fewer votes than his opponent. This is a sick system, and it lacks the moral authority to pardon Jack Johnson for any reason other than its own public relations. It’s not for us to forgive Jack Johnson. The opposite is the case.

Zirin went on to exclaim that it is “repellant” that Trump would pardon Johnson because Trump “lacks the credibility to either pardon or exonerate” the boxer.- READ MORE

