‘Liberal Parody Site’ — Ted Cruz Calls Out Politifact For Bias

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called out fact-checking site Politifact for liberal bias on Twitter Wednesday.

Ted Cruz this week said Beto O'Rourke once resolved to legalize all narcotics. FALSE: https://t.co/4oJJs7N3NH pic.twitter.com/41F7q2Sxkn — PolitiFact Texas (@PolitiFactTexas) May 2, 2018

.@PolitiFact is a liberal parody site. When his Dem primary opponent said Beto “wants to legalize drugs” they said “half true.” When I said same thing, they say “false.” The text of the O’Rouke resolution calls for a “debate on ENDING THE PROHIBITION ON NARCOTICS.” ALL narcotics. https://t.co/4ceMUwGFJl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 3, 2018

Cruz responded by pointing out that when Democrat O’Rourke’s primary challenger made the same statement, they rated it as “half true.” – READ MORE

