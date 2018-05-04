Politics
‘Liberal Parody Site’ — Ted Cruz Calls Out Politifact For Bias
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called out fact-checking site Politifact for liberal bias on Twitter Wednesday.
Ted Cruz this week said Beto O'Rourke once resolved to legalize all narcotics.
FALSE: https://t.co/4oJJs7N3NH pic.twitter.com/41F7q2Sxkn
— PolitiFact Texas (@PolitiFactTexas) May 2, 2018
.@PolitiFact is a liberal parody site. When his Dem primary opponent said Beto “wants to legalize drugs” they said “half true.” When I said same thing, they say “false.” The text of the O’Rouke resolution calls for a “debate on ENDING THE PROHIBITION ON NARCOTICS.” ALL narcotics. https://t.co/4ceMUwGFJl
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 3, 2018
Cruz responded by pointing out that when Democrat O’Rourke’s primary challenger made the same statement, they rated it as “half true.” – READ MORE
