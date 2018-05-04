True Pundit

‘Liberal Parody Site’ — Ted Cruz Calls Out Politifact For Bias

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called out fact-checking site Politifact for liberal bias on Twitter Wednesday.

Cruz responded by pointing out that when Democrat O’Rourke’s primary challenger made the same statement, they rated it as “half true.” – READ MORE

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called out fact-checking site Politifact for liberal bias on Twitter Wednesday. He referred to the website as a "liberal parody site." Politifact tweeted: Ted Cruz this week

