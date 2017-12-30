Liberal News Outlet Vox Makes Significant Admission After 7 Months of Trump-Russia Probe

After eight months of federal investigations and well over a year of countless media investigations, Vox was forced to come to grips with a simple truth.

“As 2017 winds down, there is still no clear answer to the central question at the heart of the probe: Did Trump’s team collude with the Russian government during the 2016 campaign?” Andrew Prokop wrote for Vox on Thursday.

Vox pointed to the indictments of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and adviser Michael Flynn as indications of Trump-Russia collusion without stating the arrests were not directly related to Trump’s campaign.- READ MORE

