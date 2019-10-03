Liberal Michael Moore Labels Joe Biden ‘This Year’s Hillary’

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been called numerous things over the course of his political career — and that list continues to grow.

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore labeled the 2020 Democratic candidate “this year’s Hillary” during an MSNBC interview this week.

The “Fahrenheit 11/9” director took issue with Biden’s relatively apathetic approach to denying allegations connected to his son’s business dealings in Ukraine — or what he knew of them.

“Joe Biden is this year’s Hillary,” lamented Moore during his exclusive interview on “The Beat with Ari Melber.”

“Joe Biden is not going to excite the base to get out there and vote on Nov. 3, 2020,” he also declared.

“The things that he said publicly are very strong,” Moore maintained. “But it looks like he’s not really wanting to deal with it. He’s afraid to be out there.” – READ MORE