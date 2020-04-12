Liberal Mayor: You’re Not Allowed To Attend Drive-In Church Service. Judge: Nope, Gives Mayor Tongue-Lashing.

When a Christian church in Louisville, Kentucky, was told they were not allowed to attend Easter Sunday church service in their vehicles, the group sued the liberal mayor giving the order, and the city. A federal judge ruled Saturday that the church was right about their religious liberties being violated, permitted the establishment to hold drive-up service, and offered a firm rebuke of the mayor for attempting to “criminalize” the “celebration of Easter.”

On Fire Christian Church sued Mayor Greg Fischer and the city on Friday, arguing the mayor’s order banning drive-up service was in violation of their First Amendment rights, particularly since the churchgoers would be practicing safe “social distancing” recommendations.

According to Courier Journal, U.S. District Judge Justin Walker wrote in a temporary restraining order: “On Holy Thursday, an American mayor criminalized the communal celebration of Easter.”

Judge Walker “banned the city from ‘enforcing; attempting to enforce; threatening to enforce; or otherwise requiring compliance with any prohibition on drive-in church services at On Fire,’” the report noted.

“f sitting in cars did pose a significant danger of spreading the virus, Louisville would close all drive-throughs and parking lots that are not related to maintaining public health, which they haven’t done,” Walker said, adding, “Nor is there any evidence that churches are less essential than every other business that is currently allowed to be open – liquor stores among them.” – READ MORE

