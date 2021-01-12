Liberal law professor warns of the damage Democrats would do to Constitution if they impeach Trump again

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School and self-described “liberal,” warned Saturday that Democrats would damage the Constitution if they impeach President Donald Trump over the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.

According to the constitutional law professor, Democrats will “gut” the Constitution’s free speech protections and its impeachment standard if they move to impeach Trump over last week’s violence.

Turley explained in an essay for The Hill:

The author Franz Kafka once wrote, “My guiding principle is this. Guilt is never to be doubted.” Democrats suddenly appear close to adopting that standard into the Constitution as they prepare for a second impeachment of President Trump. With seeking his removal for incitement, Democrats would gut not only the impeachment standard but also free speech, all in a mad rush to remove Trump just days before his term ends.

Democrats are seeking to remove Trump on the basis of his remarks to supporters before the rioting at the Capitol. Like others, I condemned those remarks as he gave them, calling them reckless and wrong. I also opposed the challenges to electoral votes in Congress. But his address does not meet the definition for incitement under the criminal code. It would be viewed as protected speech by the Supreme Court.

Not only did Turley write that Democrats are “now seeking an impeachment for remarks covered by the First Amendment,” Turley explained many Democrats are guilty of the exact same accusations they are throwing at Trump. – READ MORE

