Liberal Groups Spend More Than $20 Million Attacking Trump, GOP on Coronavirus

Liberal groups have dropped more than $20 million into advertisements attacking President Donald Trump and Republicans on coronavirus, a sign that the pandemic will play a central role in November’s presidential election.

Democrats have used the outbreak in recent weeks to campaign in battleground states that could determine the presidential election, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Liberal advocacy groups and super PACs are airing ads slamming the president as slow in responding to the pandemic.

The multimillion-dollar efforts are fueled by groups bankrolled by some of the party’s top donors, including billionaires Donald Sussman and George Soros. Protect Our Care, a dark money group established to protect the Affordable Care Act, is the latest to attack Trump’s response to the outbreak. The group put five figures into television and digital ad buys late last week in battleground states. The ads will continue to run throughout this week.

Protect Our Care is a project of the Sixteen Thirty Fund at Arabella Advisors, a dark money network that funneled more than a half-billion in secret cash from wealthy donors to liberal initiatives in 2018. Dozens of advocacy groups fall under the Sixteen Thirty Fund’s umbrella, which provides its legal and tax-exempt status to groups that are not recognized as nonprofits by the IRS. Protect Our Care also set up a “Coronavirus War Room” Twitter account to counter Trump’s response. The group did not respond to requests for comment. – READ MORE

