Liberal Groups Call for Jailbreak to Fight Coronavirus

Multiple left-leaning organizations have called for governments to respond to the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus by mass releasing prisoners, reducing arrests, and limiting immigration enforcement.

The proposals from major criminal justice reform groups, in particular, push preexisting policy goals as a solution to the impending epidemic. While prisons pose a unique challenge for public health, it is unclear that such drastic measures are necessary to curtail the risk of infection.

The Sentencing Project, a pro-reform advocacy organization, called on public officials on Wednesday to “also prioritize the health and well-being of incarcerated people” in their responses to the virus. Nazgol Ghandnoosh, a senior research analyst with the project, said specifically that state and local governments should “release individuals who do not pose a public safety risk,” including elderly prisoners, “rehabilitated individuals in prison,” and those in pretrial detention—this latter population accounting for almost 500,000 people on an average day.

The Prison Policy Initiative on Friday published recommendations for how to aid the “justice-involved population” during the outbreak. It also called for the release of “medically fragile and older adults,” citing higher rates of chronic illness among prisoners. – READ MORE

