Liberal group with ties to Obama, Hillary calls to restrict overseas U.S. military voting

After years of accusing states of voter suppression, the Center for American Progress, citing election security, wants to make voting tougher for Americans serving overseas in the military.

The left-wing public policy group issued a report Monday, “Election Security in All 50 States,” that called for stricter standards to prevent cybermeddling in elections by foreign governments, including banning military stationed abroad from submitting ballots via email or fax.

One state that allows such vote casting is Colorado. The center called on the state to “prohibit voters stationed or living overseas from returning voted ballots electronically.”

“Regardless of the state’s secure ballot return system for electronically voted ballots, we recommend that all voted ballots be returned by mail or delivered in person,” said the 245-page report. – READ MORE

Voters in one of America’s biggest swing states will be able to decide on this November’s ballot whether convicted felons will regain the right to vote.

If 60 percent of voters in Florida approve the initiative, Amendment 4, voting rights would be returned to 1.5 million felons in the state once they compete their sentences, including parole or probation. The initiative would not include sex offenders or murderers.

“Floridians for Fair Democracy, led by Desmond Meade, of Orlando, successfully gathered more than 799,000 certified signatures in their years-long petition drive, just a week before the deadline to reach the required total of about 766,000,” The Orlando Sentinel reported on Tuesday.

“Because of that, the state on Tuesday certified the initiative for the Nov. 6 ballot.”

And the question could be crucial for future Florida elections.

“Voter approval could reshape the politics of the nation’s largest swing state, where the past two races for governor have been decided by about 1 percentage point and where the 2000 vote for president was decided by 537 votes,” the Miami Herald noted. – READ MORE