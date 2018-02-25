Liberal Group Says to Murder Republicans in Response to FL Shooting

An extreme left Facebook group with tens of thousands of members has encouraged mass shooters to murder Republicans in the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting, Truth and Action reports.

This isn’t the first time that the admins of Milkshakes Against the Republican Party — a troll group with over 27,000 members — have threatened murder against conservatives.

However, this isn’t the first time that Milkshakes Against the Republican Party has used the Scalise shooting to call for an assassination. A cursory search revealed it had been used in the past to suggest President Trump be shot:

