Liberal elite celebs target film studios: Demand they ‘divest from police’ to ‘prove Black Lives Matter to Hollywood’

The radical liberal elites of Hollywood are targeting film studios this week, demanding that they cut ties from police departments that typically provide security for both movie and television productions as well as for A-list awards shows.

In an open letter to film studios, the stars also call on Hollywood to stop making “anti-black content,” which they say are films and TV shows that glorify police brutality and criminalize people of color. The letter is signed by a lengthy list of stars that includes Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe, Queen Latifah, Billy Porter, Tiffany Hadish, and Kerry Washington. The letter reads in part:

“We know these changes have the power to change Black lives in America. It is time for Hollywood to acknowledge its role and take on the responsibility of repairing the damage and being a proactive part of the change. We demand better. Prove that Black Lives Matter to Hollywood by taking bold moves to affirm, defend and invest in Black lives. Follow the examples of the Minneapolis School District, Denver Public Schools, the University of Minnesota and many other institutions in divesting from the policing system and investing in Black community.”

The letter goes on to demand studios “commit to no police on sets or events or for any other purposes,” going on to suggest that they instead hire private security officers from the SEIU-USWW labor union. However, they made sure to add that these people should be hired only if they drop their ties with police unions. – READ MORE

