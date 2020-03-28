Liberal Dark Money Group to Spend $1.2 Million Attacking GOP Senators on Coronavirus

An activist group backed by a major liberal dark money network announced plans to spend more than $1 million attacking Republican senators over the coronavirus pandemic.

Tax March, a coalition of more than 70 left-wing groups, will undertake a $1.2 million ad campaign against Senators David Perdue (R., Ga.), Susan Collins (R., Maine), Pat Toomey (R., Pa.), and Ron Johnson (R., Wis.). Tax March was initially established to demand President Donald Trump release his tax returns. Its ads will attack the senators over their support for the 2017 tax bill that contained relief to some corporations that could benefit from the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

The ad campaign joins other high-profile Democratic groups spending millions attacking President Donald Trump’s response to the virus. Unlike many of those groups, however, Tax March does not disclose its benefactors. It is a part of an intricate web of activist organizations housed at Arabella Advisors, a massive dark money network that obscured the source of more than $620 million in funneled cash in 2018 alone.

Tax March began airing ads on Atlanta radio stations against Perdue this week. Television and digital ads will follow against Collins, Toomey, and Johnson before April 1.

Tax March is a project of the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a fiscal sponsor at Arabella Advisors that offers its legal and tax-exempt status to groups that the IRS does not recognize as nonprofits. Such a setup creates a layer of secrecy between deep-pocketed liberal donors and the initiatives they fund. Donors who steer money to a group that falls under the auspices of the Sixteen Thirty Fund do not have to designate what organization they are funding. Instead, they can mark the money as going to the fund itself, which is then passed to their intended group. – READ MORE

