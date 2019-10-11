Liberal Dark Money Group Launches $1 Million Impeachment Ad Campaign

A D.C.-based progressive nonprofit group is launching a $1 million ad campaign in five swing states calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

ACRONYM, a 501(c)(4) dark-money group, will test its message in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, but will consider expanding its ad buys into a national campaign if results are positive, according to Politico.

“Trump’s spending online [is] largely focused on keeping his base fired up and on fundraising. He’s not spending as much time talking to that broader swath of American people who may have questions about this process and may have not made up their minds,” Shannon Kowalczyk, the chief marketing officer of ACRONYM, told Politico. “That’s really what we’re focused on, is breaking things down and making sure people understand the process.”

The group’s strategy is to promote news content that features Republicans who are critical of Trump’s interactions with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and to create ads that explain the basics of Trump’s actions. For example, the group shared an ad with Politico titled, “How Trump triggered an impeachment inquiry.” The ad includes three slides: “1. Freezing $391 million in aid for our ally Ukraine,” “2. Asking Ukraine to smear a political rival,” and “3. Trying to cover up the records of the phone call.” – READ MORE