Liberal Dark Money Group Head: Trump’s Census Citizenship Question Exemplifies ‘White Power’

Ian Bassin, the president and executive director of the liberal nonprofit Protect Democracy Project (PDP), said the proposed citizenship question for the 2020 U.S. census is an attempt to institutionalize “white power.”

“There’s a term for trying to create a structural political advantage for ‘Republicans and non-Hispanic whites,’ and that term is ‘white power.’ And we now know that’s been the purpose all along for adding a citizenship question to the census,” Bassin told the Washington Post‘s Jennifer Rubin.

“Make no mistake: The government lawyers — appointees and civil servants alike — who are spending this weekend trying to cleanse the record of this fact and salvage this plan are employing their legal skills in the service of white power,” he added.

Bassin spoke with Rubin for an opinion column she published over the weekend on the ongoing controversy about President Donald Trump’s efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. – READ MORE