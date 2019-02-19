 

Liberal Columnist Blasts Green New Deal: Democrats To ‘The Left Of Che Guevara’ (VIDEO)

Liberal New York Times columnist David Brooks slammed the Democratic Party during an interview on “PBS NewsHour” on Friday, saying that the party is to the left of Marxist Che Guevara.

“Where do you see the Democratic field sort of shaking out in that way?” host Judy Woodruff asked. “And does it — I mean, is it shaking in a direction that helps the party, or not?”

“It’s somewhere to the left of Che Guevara,” Brooks responded.

Brooks then tore into socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal,” saying that Democrats’ embrace of far-left policies is destroying their party.

“As Donald Trump makes it extremely hard to think about supporting somebody like that, I find the Democrats have done an outstanding job of making it hard for a lot of moderates to support anything,” Brooks said. “Personally, the idea that I could ever support a candidate who was in support of the Green New Deal, that will never happen. That could never happen.”- READ MORE

Staff