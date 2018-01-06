Liberal Colleges Paying a New Federal Tax Under Republican Tax Rules

True Pundit

Big-money universities will soon have their endowments taxed under the bill that GOP lawmakers passed in December.

Approximately 20 to 30 of the wealthiest universities will be subject to a 1.4 percent excise tax on their endowments, according to Neil McCluskey, a director at the pro-liberty Cato Institute who spoke with The Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday.

The 1.4 percent excise tax will be levied on universities with endowments totaling more than $500,000 per student and will include prestigious Ivy League institutions like Harvard University, which has a $35.7 billion endowment, and Yale University, with a $25.4 billion endowment.

“It would be shocking if schools didn’t find a way to move or reclassify (endowments),” McCluskey, director of Cato’s center for educational freedom, told TheDCNF.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about how this will actually be done and we probably won’t know until the regulations are written,” he said. – READ MORE

Harvard, Yale Paying a New Federal Tax Under Republican Tax Rules
Harvard, Yale Paying a New Federal Tax Under Republican Tax Rules

