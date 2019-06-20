Liberal citizen journalist finds ‘thousands’ of fake Twitter accounts are boosting Biden

A self-proclaimed “technology activist” is calling out former vice president Joe Biden for attempting to dupe the American public into believing he has a lot more support online than he really does.

Terrence Daniels, a social media strategist at Real Progressives, posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday that exposes thousands of fake Twitter accounts bought to boost re-tweets and comments, a strategy designed to make it appear as though Biden’s message is resonating with Democrats.

Joe Biden caught buying fake accounts & support exposed! pic.twitter.com/zw3mHdUreT — Terrence Daniels (Captain Planet) (@Terrence_STR) June 19, 2019

“So we’re here at Joe Biden’s Twitter account, and we’re going to his statement about fake news,” Daniels said in the video, laughing at the irony.

“We go down here and we can see 6,000 likes and 1,000 re-tweets, which already should be putting up red flags,” he said. – READ MORE