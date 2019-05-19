Liberal Author Jokes Trump Should Be Killed by the Saudis Like Jamal Khashoggi (VIDEO)

Liberal author Fran Lebowitz quipped that President Donald Trump should suffer the same gruesome fate as journalist Jamal Khashoggi during an appearance Friday on HBO.

“We should turn him over to the Saudis, you know, his buddies,” Lebowitz said on Real Time with Bill Maher. “The same Saudis who got rid of that reporter. Maybe they could do the same for him.”

Some in the left-leaning crowd applauded and cheered in the clip flagged by Newsbusters editor Brent Baker.

On HBO’s @RealTimers on Friday night, guest #FranLebowitz suggested murdering @realDonaldTrump: “We should turn him over to the Saudis, his buddies. The same Saudis who got rid of that reporter. Maybe they could do the same for him.” #RealTime pic.twitter.com/X5IDzZGxM8 — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) May 18, 2019

Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and journalist with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, was strangled by Saudi agents at their consulate in Istanbul and then dismembered with a bone saw last year, according to Turkish intelligence. The Trump administration has been fiercely criticized for not holding Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to account for his reported role in the murder, which drew outrage around the world.