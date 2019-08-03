Liberal actress accused of racism for saying Kamala Harris was ‘overconfident’ during debate

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo was hit with accusations of racism this week, after she said Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was “overconfident” during the primary debate Wednesday night.

Because she’s overconfident and believes he is her only competition https://t.co/HYPRXtoLIr — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) August 1, 2019

The backlash was quick and fierce. Numerous followers accused Pompeo of suggesting Harris was being “uppity,” with one saying, “Is overconfident the acceptable way of saying uppity? Every single person on the stage was confident but somehow the black woman…White women need to do better, be the change we need.”

Several called the comment flat-out racist, and others accused the actress of being “misogynistic.”

Others went further, and took the opportunity to mention that Pompeo is married to a black man and has biracial children. One person said because of that, “you might want to watch how you frame your language about the only Black woman candidate.” – READ MORE